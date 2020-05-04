Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Notification of share purchase transactions by Millicom Executives

Notification of share purchase transactions by Millicom Executives

Luxembourg, May 4, 2020 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Tim Pennington, purchased 10,590 shares in the open market at an average price of SEK232.83 per share. Mr. Pennington now directly owns 58,635 shares.

Additionally, Millicom's General Counsel, Salvador Escalon, purchased 2,150 shares in the open market at an average price of US22.90 per share. Mr. Escalon now directly owns 42,012 shares.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1-786-628-5300

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)











Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1-786-628-5270 investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)







Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager

+1-786-628-5303 investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment