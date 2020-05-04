Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Engagement Overview:

Our client, a pharmaceutical company, wanted to expand their operations to the United States. However, the client noted that market entry to the US pharma industry was highly challenging due to the need to accommodate rising costs and the proliferation of competing drugs in the same therapeutic areas. In addition, the growth of the generic segment and the advent of biosimilar drugs in the United States were increasing challenges for the company.

Other key objectives of the client were:

Objective 1: Gather insights for the R&D team

Objective 2: Gather insights for HEOR (Health Economics and Outcomes Research) and marketing team

Objective 3: Set a sound pricing strategy

Our Approach

As a part of the pharmaceutical market access strategy, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a product research engagement. In this phase of the pharmaceutical market access engagement, the experts helped the client to analyze the complete product development lifecycle, trade-offs, and gather insights on product-specific revenues to boost the value proposition.

The next phase of the pharmaceutical market access approach involved a marketing strategy engagement. In this phase of the pharmaceutical market access approach, the experts conducted qualitative and quantitative market research to help the client gather comprehensive insights into the market landscape and competitive landscape. Also, this phase of the pharmaceutical market access strategy helped the client to identify the best marketing channels to focus on to reach their end-users. Also, the experts helped the client to devise sound commercialization strategies to achieve huge success for their products in the US pharma market.

Business impact of the pharmaceutical market access solution for the pharma market client:

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to meet their revenue goal and enhance market share by 33%.

By leveraging Infiniti's pharmaceutical market access solution, the pharmaceutical market client was also able to:

Develop a new drug meeting the market demand and payer's requirement

Clear the clinical trials in the initial attempt

Devise a sound commercialization strategy for their new drug

Set the right price for the product

