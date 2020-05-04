Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005553/en/

Engagement Overview:

The client is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company based out of Italy. The client's lack of adequate visibility into the supply chain made it difficult for them to track-and-trace goods. This increased the likelihood of drug shortages for the client. Also, profit margins were under pressure as costs crept up throughout the supply chain network. Besides, the client's lack of access to timely and accurate data from supply chain parties made it difficult for them to synchronize supply and demand. The pharmaceutical manufacturing firm, therefore, wanted to adopt solutions to tackle supply chain challenges and meet the demands of rising population. By partnering with Infiniti Research, the pharmaceutical manufacturing market client also wanted to enhance supply chain management while ensuring safer products for patients.

Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1: Synchronize supply and demand

Objective 2: Enhance supply chain management while ensuring safer products for patients

Objective 3: Efficiently track-and-trace goods

During the COVID-19 crisis, it is critical for companies in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry to take calculative and well-executed measures to ensure business continuity in the long run. Request a free proposal to know how industry experts at Infiniti Research can help you plan and create comprehensive action plans to navigate the crisis. Request a FREE proposal here.

Our Approach

The engagement involved designing, planning, and monitoring supply chain activities of the pharmaceutical manufacturing market client. Also, the inventory management solution involved designing strategic supply chain, forecasting drug demand based on historical data, and planning outsourcing and distribution for the client. Also, by leveraging demand management study, the experts helped the client to align inventory levels with peaks and dips in demand. Besides, by conducting supply and demand analysis, the experts helped the client to balance supply and demand in a manner that achieves the financial and service objectives of the enterprise.

Business impact of the inventory management solution for the pharmaceutical manufacturing market client:

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to reduce overhead costs by 32% and achieve huge savings in profit margins.

By leveraging Infiniti's inventory management solution, the pharmaceutical manufacturing market client was also able to:

Manage supply chain activities in the most efficient way

Synchronize supply and demand and reduce the likelihood of drug shortages

Improve communication, collaboration, and coordination with vendors, transportation, and shipping companies

Leverage cold chain shipping to transport drugs that are heat sensitive and susceptible to contamination

to transport drugs that are heat sensitive and susceptible to contamination Implement backup plans, such as sourcing materials from a backup supplier to prevent further delays

Reduce the overhead costs by optimizing warehouse layout, adopting the right automation tools to improve productivity, and implementing a better inventory management system

For an in-depth market analysis on how COVID-19 will impact the pharmaceutical manufacturing market and data-driven insights to plan your next moves, request more info here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005553/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us