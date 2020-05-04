Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii
TECHNIPFMC PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Société Générale SA (SG SA)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Puteaux, France
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi
29/04/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
01/05/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
of voting rights attached
of voting rights
Total of both in
Total number of
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.38%
3.13%
5.51%
448,301,625
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
NA
NA
NA
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
GB00BDSFG982
Ordinary shares
4,244,512
0
0.95%
0
GB00BDSFG982
Borrowed Ordinary shares
6,422,692
0
1.43%
0
SUBTOTAL 8. A
10,667,204
2.38%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
% of voting rights
Contract for Difference
N/A
N/A
Cash
5,177
0.00%
Call option on basket
03/01/2025
Till 03/01/2025
Cash
8,442
0.00%
Call option
19/06/2020
19/06/2020
Cash
1,013,945
0.23%
Call option
18/09/2020
18/09/2020
Cash
1,005,670
0.22%
Call option
18/12/2020
18/12/2020
Cash
422,170
0.09%
Call option
17/12/2021
17/12/2021
Cash
784
0.00%
Call option
16/12/2022
16/12/2022
Cash
371
0.00%
Call option
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
1,530,000
0.34%
Put option
19/06/2020
19/06/2020
Cash
702,675
0.16%
Put option
17/07/2020
17/07/2020
Cash
400,000
0.09%
Put option
21/08/2020
21/08/2020
Cash
400,000
0.09%
Put option
18/09/2020
18/09/2020
Cash
892,056
0.20%
Put option
18/12/2020
18/12/2020
Cash
306,503
0.07%
Put option
03/01/2025
Till 03/01/2025
Cash
50,000
0.01%
Put option
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
645,000
0.14%
Listed call warrants
18/06/2020
18/06/2020
Cash
889,814
0.20%
Listed call warrants
18/09/2020
18/09/2020
Cash
991,321
0.22%
Listed call warrants
18/12/2020
18/12/2020
Cash
404,522
0.09%
Listed call warrants
17/12/2021
17/12/2021
Cash
389
0.00%
Listed call warrants
16/12/2022
16/12/2022
Cash
19
0.00%
Listed call warrants
|
03/01/2025
Till 03/01/2025
Cash
6,278
0.00%
Listed call warrants
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
1,527,019
0.34%
Listed put warrants
19/06/2020
19/06/2020
Cash
653,169
0.15%
Listed put warrants
17/07/2020
17/07/2020
Cash
200,000
0.04%
Listed put warrants
21/08/2020
21/08/2020
Cash
200,000
0.04%
Listed put warrants
18/09/2020
18/09/2020
Cash
692,056
0.15%
Listed put warrants
18/12/2020
18/12/2020
Cash
406,503
0.09%
Listed put warrants
03/01/2025
Till 03/01/2025
Cash
25,000
0.01%
Listed put warrants
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
645,000
0.14%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
14,023,883
3.13%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Namexv
% of voting rights if it
% of voting rights
Total of both if it
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
London, United Kingdom
Date of completion
April 30th 2020
