Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3YT ISIN: CH0025751329 Ticker-Symbol: LTEC 
Lang & Schwarz
04.05.20
22:58 Uhr
44,500 Euro
+0,295
+0,67 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,00046,00022:59
34,88035,12008:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA44,500+0,67 %