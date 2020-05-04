As required by Swiss regulation, Logitech International (SIX:LOGN) (Nasdaq:LOGI) today announced that, as of April 30, 2020, the Company's three-year share buyback program, initiated in May 2017, expired. During the three years of the 2017 share buyback program, the Company repurchased 2,902,071 of its shares. Details of Logitech's share repurchase history can be found on the Company's website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Logitech intends to enter into a new share buyback program, pending formal approval by the Company's Board of Directors.

