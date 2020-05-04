The global automotive lead-acid battery market is expected to grow by USD 12.26 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the previous year's growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market Analysis Report by Application (Aftermarket and OEM), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the increase in tourism worldwide. In addition, the growing legislative support for battery recycling is anticipated to boost the growth of the automotive lead-acid battery market.

Countries such as the US, the UK, India, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand are witnessing significant growth in the tourism industry. This can be attributed to the growing interest in traveling and exploring new places among the younger population. Also, the rise in per capita annual disposable income in developing countries has increased the consumer spend on automobiles. These factors have positively impacted the demand for car rental services. Car rental operators regularly perform car servicing to ensure smooth operations. This is creating a surge in the demand for lead-acid battery replacements, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Automotive Lead-acid Battery Companies:

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Automotive Batteries and Industrial Batteries. The company manufactures Standby Valve Regulated Lead Acid batteries under its brands, Amaron and PowerZone.

Camel Group Co. Ltd.

Camel Group Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Flooded automobile battery, AGM battery, Flooded traction battery, Lithium-ion battery, and Pure lead battery. The company offers lead-acid batteries under product segments such as Flooded automobile battery, AGM battery, and others.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. operates its business through segments such as Transportation, Motive Power, Reserve Power, and Wire, Cable Battery Accessories. The company offers Intimidator AGM batteries. They feature heavy-duty Power-Perform plates with full-frames to prevent shorts and maximize energy storage and delivery.

EnerSys

EnerSys operates its business through segments such as Motive power and Reserve power. The company offers ODYSSEY Batteries. They feature a Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology and AGM (Absorbed Glass Mat) design.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Storage batteries and allied products and Life Insurance business. The company offers Exide EEZY. It features high cranking power to weight ratio to ensure high power within a smaller footprint area with improved vehicle starting ability compared to conventional batteries.

Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Aftermarket

OEM

Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

