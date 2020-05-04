The global welding controllers market is expected to grow by USD 213.49 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Welding Controllers Market 2020-2024

Welding Controllers Market Analysis Report by Type (Spot welding and Seam welding), End-user (Automotive, Electronics, Heavy machinery, Aerospace and defense, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the growing adoption of automated welding. In addition, the growing use of welding information management systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the welding controllers market.

Automation of the welding process is gaining prominence among end-users. This can be attributed to the growing focus on gaining a competitive edge in the market and the rising awareness about the advantages of automation among vendors. Also, factors such as advances in robotics technology, improvements in the quality of welding, increasing productivity, and reduced scrap have further increased the adoption of welding robots among end-users. The increased adoption of robots in the welding process has necessitated the need for welding controllers, which, in turn, is positively impacting the growth of the global welding controllers market.

Major Five Welding Controllers Companies:

AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Metalworking Machinery Business and Metal Machine Tools Business. The company offers a wide range of welding controllers. Some of its key offerings include Low Power Linear DC Micro Spot Welder UB29/UB29A, High Frequency Inverter Spot Welding Power Supply HF27/HF25, Linear DC Spot Welding Control with Built-in Monitor DC29, Large Scale AC Resistance Weld Controls STA Series, and others.

Colfax Corp.

Colfax Corp. operates its business through segments such as Air and Gas Handling and Fabrication Technology. The company offers a wide range of welding controllers. A2-A6 PEK Power Controller is one of its key offerings.

DAIHEN Corp.

DAIHEN Corp. operates its business through segments such as Power Transmission Distribution Products, Welding Mechatronics, Advanced Components, and Other. The company offers a wide range of welding controllers. Some of the key offerings of the company include VR-400, MR-400, MRA-630, WB-F300P, and others.

Dengensha Toa Co. Ltd.

Dengensha Toa Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Welders, Weld Guns, Feeders, Control and Monitoring, and Services and Parts. The company offers a wide range of welding controllers. ROBOT-INTEGRATED STANDALONE and 900 SERIES AC WELD CONTROL are some of its key offerings.

Harms Wende GmbH Co. KG

Harms Wende GmbH Co. KG operates its business through segments such as Automotive, Industrial Solutions, Friction Welding Systems, and Micro Welding. The company offers a wide range of welding controllers. Some of the key offerings of the company include High Frequency Weld Controllers, CD Weld Controllers, AC Weld Controllers, MFDC weld controllers, and others.

Welding Controllers Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Spot welding

Seam welding

Welding Controllers Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Automotive

Electronics

Heavy machinery

Aerospace and defense

Others

Welding Controllers Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

