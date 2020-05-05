HighQuest Group: New Webinar Series Highlights Critical Opportunities in Ag Investing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Global AgInvesting (GAI), the leading resource for investment conferences, news and insight into the global agricultural sector, is now hosting topical webinars to keep the GAI community engaged and informed in between events, as well as provide a new offering while restrictions are imposed on gatherings due to COVID-19.

Occurring two to four times a month, the complimentary webinar presentations, interviews and panel discussions with experts in the sector are already underway. View more information and register for any of the below at: globalaginvesting.com/webinars/.

Maintaining Asset Returns in a Low Commodity Price Cycle:

A Q&A with David Muth, Ph.D.

Wednesday, May 6 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada)

Muth is managing partner for Alternative Equity Advisors, the capital deployment affiliate for Peoples Company. During this webinar, Muth will provide regional case studies that demonstrate asset management strategies to maintain, or improve, asset returns while the market is facing depressed commodity prices. Case studies will include Midwest, Delta and Pacific Northwest region strategies, and focus on direct operations management models that engage consumer trends in sustainable, organic and regenerative production practices. Register here.

Investing in Water for Returns and Impact:

A Q&A with Euan Friday

Wednesday, May 13 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada)

Friday, who is general manager with Kilter Rural in Australia, has over 20 years' experience in senior financial and commercial roles. This includes 10 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers, and nearly a decade with STA Travel in various roles, including CFO and managing director. He joined Kilter in 2008 in the joint role of CFO/general manager water and is now focused exclusively on the general manager water role. Friday will discuss the opportunities for investing in water with a focus on returns and impact. Register here.

If You Eat, You're in Farming: A Discussion With America's Growers

Wednesday, May 20 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada)

This webinar's host, Tevor Mecham, is vice president of global technology strategy for Valley Irrigation of Nebraska with responsibility for its technology strategy, assuring growers continue to receive innovative solutions and a strong return on investment. Mecham's experience includes positions with Leica Geosystems, a leading aftermarket GPS technology provider, Hortau and John Deere/Gem Equipment. He also has worked for many years on his family's 4,000-acre farm. During this discussion, Mecham will examine how growers are affected by current supply chain challenges and how the industry from the farm gate to the consumer may address obstacles moving forward. Register here.

Ag Supply Chain Disruptions and Opportunities During the Coronavirus Pandemic

May 27, 2020 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada)

In this critical discussion, two of Australia's leading agricultural asset managers - Tim McGavin of Laguna Bay and Kim Morison of Argyle Capital Partners - will consider the effects of the novel coronavirus on production and distribution of myriad crop types, animal proteins and consumer products. McGavin, who is CEO of Laguna Bay, is an experienced originator and investor, specializing in agriculture and renewable energy. McGavin was raised on a sheep and cattle farm, and through an investment with his brother, is co-owner of one of Australia's largest privately-owned vineyards (though they sold the majority of their holdings in 2001).

Morison is managing director for Argyle Capital Partners, based in Los Angeles, California, where he has been directing the development of the company's water and agricultural investment business since 2010. His family farming origins and career in the cotton and sugar industries have steered his approach to water entitlement and farmland investment portfolios. Register here.

Keep abreast of the upcoming monthly webinars at globalaginvesting.com/webinars/. Learn more about Global AgInvesting, a brand of HighQuest Group which annually brings together more than 1,000 international investors, farm and fund managers, and agribusiness executives at events in New York, Tokyo and London, at globalaginvesting.com.

