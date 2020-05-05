The ceramic membrane market is expected to grow by USD 3.1 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Rise in the aging population, changing lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and increased occurrence of diseases such as diabetes and cancer are driving the growth of the global healthcare sector. This, in turn, is driving the demand for ceramic membrane which finds a number of pharmaceutical applications. Hemodialysis is one such application area of ceramic membranes. It refers to the filtering of blood through an artificial kidney to supplement kidney function. In this process, the ceramic membrane is used to remove small and medium-molecular-weight (MW) solutes. It is a limiting step in deciding the performance of a dialysis session for chronic kidney disease (CKD) and final-stage renal disease.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of ceramic membrane bioreactor will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Ceramic Membrane Market: Increasing Popularity of Ceramic Membrane Bioreactor

Membrane bioreactor (MBR) is an emerging and reliable technology for biological water and wastewater treatment process, which utilizes the advantages of both membrane filtration and activated sludge process. Due to factors such as reliability, robustness, and flexibility, MBR is expected to gain wide acceptance in the field of wastewater treatment. It helps to optimize the operational and manufacturing cost and to minimize energy consumption. The Recycled Membrane Bioreactor project (REMEB) is currently working under a three-year timeframe to develop, validate, and commercialize a low-cost MBR featuring sustainable ceramic membranes. REMEB has a total budget of USD 2.63 million and is being supported by the Horizon 2020 research and innovation initiative from the European Commission. Thus, the growing popularity of ceramic membrane bioreactor will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the increase in R&D activities, rising demand from developing economies, and the growing health awareness among customers will have a significant impact on the growth of the ceramic membrane market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Ceramic Membrane Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the ceramic membrane market by application (water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, and others), technology (ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the ceramic membrane market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing use of ceramic membranes in food and beverage and pharmaceutical applications.

