Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5LR ISIN: CA09784Y1088 Ticker-Symbol: BV2 
Frankfurt
04.05.20
16:45 Uhr
0,113 Euro
+0,003
+2,73 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1060,11904.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BONAVISTA ENERGY
BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATION0,113+2,73 %