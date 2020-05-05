The global connectors market size is expected to grow by USD 16.95 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5%. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005552/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connectors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Connectors Market Analysis Report by Application (Automotive, IT, telecom/datacom, and industrial), Product (PCB connectors, I/O rectangular, application-specific, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-connectors-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the miniaturization of electronic devices. In addition, the growth of the end-user industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the connectors market.

With technological advances, the size of electronic devices has reduced considerably over the years. The miniaturization of electronic devices is primarily due to the need to reduce raw material costs as well as the increasing need for smaller assemblies in certain applications. The miniaturization of electronic devices has been made possible through the use of miniaturized connectors. These not only reduce the size of the devices but also help in reducing the overall cost of production by reducing raw material use. Miniature connectors also help to reduce the overall weight of the products, thus lowering the transportation charges of the manufacturers and increasing customer satisfaction. Thus, the miniaturization of electronic devices is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Connectors Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. has business operations under various segments, such as safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care, consumer, and corporate and unallocated. The company offers a range of connectors such as 3M Wiremount Socket Preassembled, 3000 Series.

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through various segments such as electrification, industrial automation, motion, robotics and discrete automation, and corporate and other. The company offers a range of connectors such as RTXG 8-0.

Amphenol Corp.

Amphenol Corp. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of connector and connector systems, value added products and other products, including antennas and sensors, used in a broad range of applications in a diverse set of end markets. The company offers a range of connectors such as 901-10555.

Aptiv Plc

Aptiv Plc has business operations under various segments, such as advanced safety and user experience, and signal and power solutions. The company offers a range of connectors such as OCS 1.2 Unsealed Series.

Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd.

Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd. operates its business through various segments, such as mobile devices, communications infrastructure, computer and consumer electronics, industrial, connected home, and smart accessories. The company offers a range of connectors such as Future Bus 2mm Conn 5 Row Power Header.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Connectors Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2024)

Automotive

IT

Telecom/datacom

Industrial

Connectors Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2024)

PCB connectors

I/O rectangular

Application-specific

Others

Connectors Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005552/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/