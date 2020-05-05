Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870264 ISIN: CH0002497458 Ticker-Symbol: SUVN 
Lang & Schwarz
04.05.20
22:30 Uhr
2.003,00 Euro
-48,00
-2,34 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.989,002.017,0004.05.
2.228,002.229,0004.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SGS
SGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SGS SA2.003,00-2,34 %