SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 054/20

On April 23, 2020, the World Trade Organization (WTO) circulated a proposal from the European Union (EU) announcing its intention to revise Annex XVII of REACH 'Restrictions on the manufacturing, placing on the market and use of certain dangerous substances, mixtures and articles'. The draft regulation and Annex, attached to WTO document number 20-3204, contain several important changes:

Deleting three entries: Entries 22 (pentachlorophenol, PCP) and 67 (decabromodiphenyl ether, DecaBDE) as these are now regulated under Regulation (EU) 2019/2021 on persistent organic pollutants (POP Recast) (SafeGuardS 95/19) Entry 68 (perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and its salts, and PFOA-related substances) as this will be regulated under POP Recast by amendment

Editorial changes in language to align with Regulation (EC) 1272/2008 on Classification, Labeling and Packaging of Substances and Mixtures (CLP Regulation), including hazard statements

Exempting devices falling under Regulation (EU) 2017/745 (medical devices) from entries 28 to 30 on carcinogenic, mutagenic or reproductive category 1A and 1B substances (CMR category 1A and 1B substances)

Adding CMR category 1A and/or 1B substances to entries 28 to 30 to align with the CLP Regulation, including cobalt, two polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and diisohexyl phthalate (DIHP)

Deleting CAS and EC numbers for entry 46 (nonylphenol, NP) as the intention was to cover all isomers of NP

Replacing the list of harmonized standards in Appendix 10 for demonstrating compliance with azo colorants

According to the WTO document, there are two important proposed dates:

Q4 of 2020 for date of adoption

20 days from publication in the Official Journal of the EU for date of entry into force. The provisions will be implemented in phases

Highlights of the list of standards for presumption of conformity with azo colorants under Appendix 10 to Annex XVII of REACH are summarized in Table 1.

WTO Document Number 20-3204, APRIL 23, 2020

Appendix 10 to Annex XVII of Regulation (EC) 1907/2006 'REACH' Entry Harmonized Standard Superseded Standard

1 EN ISO 17234-1:2015

Leather - Chemical tests for the determination of certain azo colorants in dyed leathers - Part 1: Determination of certain aromatic amines derived from azo colorants

EN ISO 17234-1:2010

2 EN ISO 17234-2:2011

Leather - Chemical tests for the determination of certain azo colorants in dyed leathers - Part 2: Determination of 4-aminoazobenzene CEN ISO/TS 17234:2003

3 EN ISO 14362-1:2017

Textiles - Methods for determination of certain aromatic amines derived from azo colorants - Part 1: Detection of the use of certain azo colorants accessible with and without extracting the fibers

EN 14362-1:2012

4 EN ISO 14362-3:2017

Textiles - Methods for determination of certain aromatic amines derived from azo colorants - Part 3: Detection of the use of certain azo colorants, which may release 4-aminoazobenzene

EN 14362-3:2012



Table 1

