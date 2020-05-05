Lucite International and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation increase the pace on a Circular Economy for PMMA with Agilyx Corporation

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucite International (LI), together with Agilyx Corporation (Agilyx), is working to deliver a significant contribution to the Circular Economy for PMMA (initially in Europe) with the support of LI's parent company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC).

MCC's vision is based on "the sustainable well-being of people, society and our planet Earth" - a philosophy known as KAITEKI. Delivering a truly circular economy is a key part of achieving that. LI has been creating a value chain that:

(i) Gives manufacturers of PMMA products the ability to have their products recovered and recycled back through MMA into PMMA at the end of their life. (ii) Offers end consumers fully recycled acrylic products that have been produced from PMMA recyclate.

PMMA is one of the very few plastics that can be chemically de-polymerised and purified to produce a virgin quality monomer (MMA). This is the basic ethos behind achieving a truly circular economy.

LI is increasing the pace of its activity and is pleased to announce an exclusive agreement with Agilyx to use the Agilyx depolymerisation technology to define the most suitable chemical recycling infrastructure for recycling PMMA.

Phil Bailey, General Manager EMEA SBU Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, says:

"We are delighted to be leading this project within MCC and are committed to ensuring PMMA becomes a fully sustainable material. We know from our customers that there is great demand for this, driven by societal and environmental concerns. As global leaders in the MMA industry, we have a responsibility to take the lead in this area.

"We are excited to be working with Agilyx on the depolymerisation aspects and believe that with the expertise of both companies, alongside other stakeholders in future, we will be able to deliver an industry leading, all-encompassing solution for the circular economy."

Joe Vaillancourt, Chief Executive Officer of Agilyx Corporation says:

"Lucite International and Mitsubishi Chemical continue to demonstrate their leadership in sustainable manufacturing through the advancement of recycling initiatives of their products. We are honoured to be working with them to deliver fully recycled material for their products."

"We take pride in being a leader in chemical recycling and view this collaboration as a way to expand the circular economy for plastics through this new chemical pathway."

Lucite International (LI) is working with Agilyx with the aim of bringing this to commercial realisation by 2023. In the interim, LI will be working with all key stakeholders - including MMA customers, PMMA customers, manufacturers, distributors, fabricators and recyclers - to develop a robust value chain for all.

