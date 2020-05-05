Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.05.2020
WKN: A14M4D ISIN: NL0010937066 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2020 | 07:05
58 Leser
GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision reports 1Q20 results and COVID-19 update

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 5 May 2020. GrandVision N.V. publishes its First Quarter 2020 trading update.

Highlights:

  • First quarter revenue declined by 4.4% at constant exchange rates, strongly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic
  • Comparable growth was -8.2%, reflecting a negative COVID-19 impact in the second half of March, following a strong start to the year with 5.5% comparable growth in January and February
  • Adj. EBITA (i.e. EBITA before non-recurring items) decreased to €41 million from €107 million in 1Q19 due to the sharp decline of revenue in the second half of March
  • In the month of April 2020, COVID-19 caused revenue reduction of more than 80% across GrandVision's business
  • COVID-19 contingency plans have been developed and are starting to deliver a mitigating effect
  • GrandVision's net debt slightly increased to €755 million by the end of March, from €753 million at year-end 2019
  • GrandVision has decided not to schedule any dividend distribution proposal for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of 30 June 2020.

Attachment

  • GrandVision 1Q20 Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f4988974-0f57-448e-b674-71d321f5cce9)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)