Rapid Nutrition PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Rapid Nutrition to Launch New Oral Anti-Viral Therapy to combat Influenza & Common Cold 05.05.2020 / 07:00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rapid Nutrition to Launch New Oral Anti-Viral Therapy to combat Influenza & Common Cold Brisbane, Australia -Rapid Nutrition plc (SW: RAP, OTCQB: RPNRF) will launch a new oral anti-viral treatment called Azurene that is designed to combat influenza and the common cold in humans. A natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with extensive worldwide distribution. Rapid Nutrition is in discussions with the Australian government and leading universities to conduct further testing; independent testing at two laboratories has already confirmed the product's strong antiviral activity and a provisional patent application has been filed. This anti-viral formula relates to the use of a combination of herbal extracts to provide a broad spectrum of protection against, treatment of and relief from acute respiratory viral infections, including, but not limited to influenza, SARS, coronavirus and common cold in humans and animals. Because the treatment is based on herbal concentrates, used for hundreds of years as both food and medicine, no safety testing is required, allowing a quicker delivery to the market. "It is a rare opportunity to have the ability to combat influenza as well as the common cold with a new anti-viral therapy, and we are thrilled to introduce Azurene to a broader global market," said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. "The team of experts who has spent several years of intensive research developing this product expects it to be effective across a range of viral diseases." Azurene is the product of years of research based on in-vitro testing, scholarly literature and continuing clinical trials ahead of product launch. The anti-viral and anti-inflammatory formula is expected to be safe for use among all ages, including children and seniors. About Rapid Nutrition Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com Investor Relations Contact: ir@rnplc.com Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLCs actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Disclosure Requirement: This media information does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. This information does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The media release is in accordance with International Reporting Standard: Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act ('Rule 12g3-2(b)') permits non-U.S. companies with securities listed primarily on a Qualified Foreign Exchange to make publicly available to U.S investors in English the same information that is made publicly available in their home countries as an alternative to SEC reporting Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).