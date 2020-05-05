The global grinding machinery market is expected to grow by USD 1.42 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5%. Request free sample pages

Grinding Machinery Market Analysis Report by End-User (Industrial machinery, Automotive, Precision machinery, and Others) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024.

The market is driven by large-scale industrial automation. In addition, the application of artificial intelligence and system integration is anticipated to boost the growth of the grinding machinery market.

Investments in global process automation applications continue to rise, with focus on technology, software, services, hardware, and communication protocol. One of the major advantages of process automation is increased productivity. This increases profits and also helps businesses concentrate on other business-critical areas and resource regulation. Automated equipment and robotics can help in manufacturing consistent final products. They enable greater control over the manufacturing process, eliminate the scope of human error and impact the overall quality of production. Thus, the incorporation of automation technology is expected to drive the global grinding machinery market growth, especially the computer numerical control (CNC) and programmable logic control (PLC) machines, during the forecast period.

Major Five Grinding Machinery Companies:

AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as Metalworking Machinery Business and Metal Machine Tools Business. Through its grinding business segment, the company provides multiprocess center, grinding machines, electrical discharge machines.

ANCA Pty Ltd

ANCA Pty Ltd operates its business under various segments, such as machines, software, automation, accessories, and complementary products. Through its grinding machine business segment, the company provides TapX Linear, TapXcell Linear machines.

DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop.

DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop. has business operations under various segments, such as grinding, milling and boring, turning, metal forming, and others. Under its grinding business segment, the company provides external grinding, internal grinding, centerless grinding, vertical machines.

DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

DMG MORI Co. Ltd. operates its business through two segments, namely machine tools and industrial services. The company provides vertical grinding machines.

FALCON MACHINE TOOLS Co. Ltd.

FALCON MACHINE TOOLS Co. Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as grinding machines, milling machines, turning, and others. The company provides surface grinders that provide rigidity and infallible precision.

Grinding Machinery End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Industrial machinery

Automotive

Precision machinery

Others

Grinding Machinery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key leading countries

