SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne Introduces a Proprietary Immune Boosting Beverage

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF) the Company that makes small brands BIG through large, engaged, authentic communities of influencers that buy and support the brands they love, is pleased to announce it intends to be one the first companies to deliver immune system boosting beverages with water-soluble micronutrient ingredients in a single molecular structure to the U.S. The drinks support the immune system, help with focused energy, post-exercise recovery and drug-free relaxation and sleep.

"Health and wellness are top of mind around the world today and bringing a new technology to deliver micronutrients in a new way, in a higher dose with high bioavailability will change the way we consume nutrients", states Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne Inc. "By efficiently delivering all-natural formulations in a novel, effective manner, we can address health, wellness, and performance for all ages".

The US Beverage market has shifted towards health and wellness which now represent 41% of the total beverage volume and over 50% of the market value. The US Beverage industry, excluding alcoholic beverages, consumed over 60 billion gallons of drinks in 2018 generating $188 billion in wholesale revenue. The shifting beverage landscape continues the long-term trend away from sugary and traditional hot beverages towards a healthier beverage choice states BMC Strategic Associates, October 2019.

This novel nutritional technology is the only one available globally that can seamlessly combine both fats- and water-soluble molecules in a beverage providing the following benefits:

• Promotes lower need for sugar or complex flavor systems to mask the mineral taste

• Enables efficient absorption in the body

• Provides fast delivery of benefits

• Helps designer beverages to target what consumers are looking for

This proprietary process will allow us to infuse water-soluble ingredients without the use of any chemicals or additives allowing for full bioactive absorption within the body compared to alternatives. Our plan is to first release an Immune Boost Beverage to include: Calcium, Magnesium, Zinc, Iron and will first be marketed to help address the current COV-19 crisis and then follow with a Recovery, Sports, Energy and Relax beverage under the same brand name.

About SponsorsOne Inc.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands as well as manages the influencer communities for each Brand. If the Brand wants to get big - fast, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc., will build a wholesale/retail distribution channel for the Brand acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand in fulfilling every order. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar brand.

Contact: info@sponsorsone.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Press Release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks:

• risks associated with marketing and sale of securities

• the need for additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key personnel

• the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects

• the volatility of the volume and price of the Common Shares, the failure of the business strategy, the integrity of the Company's patents and proprietary intellectual property and competition.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and other uncertainties and potential events, including the risk factors, set out in the Company's Listing Statement. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

SOURCE: SponsorsOne Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588396/SponsorsOne-Introduces-a-Proprietary-Immune-Boosting-Beverage