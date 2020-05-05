The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is expected to grow by USD 8.65 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30%. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the growing approval for biosimilar mAbs is anticipated to boost the growth of the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally has emerged as a major public health concern. Chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases can lead to death if left untreated. As per the National Institute of Health (NIH), in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed, and 609,640 deaths due to cancer in 2018 in the US. The common types of cancer were breast cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, melanoma of the skin, lung and bronchus cancer, bladder cancer, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, endometrial cancer, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and liver cancer. As the treatment costs of the above-mentioned diseases are high, the development of cost-effective therapeutics is imperative. Biosimilar mAbs are a cost-effective option, hence their demand is increasing at a significant rate.

Major Five Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Companies:

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. operates through one business segment which is human therapeutics. It includes products such as Enbrel, Neulasta, Prolia, Aranesp, and XGEVA. The company's key offerings include KANJINTITM, MVASI, AMJEVITA, AVSOLA, and other products such as products such as ABP 798 (rituximab), ABP 494 (cetuximab), and ABP 959 (eculizumab).

BIOCAD

BIOCAD offers drugs for the treatment of various diseases, such as oncology diseases, autoimmune diseases, and cardiac diseases. The company's key offerings include Acellbia, Avegra, and Herticad. The company offers Herticad for the treatment of adjuvant breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, and metastatic gastric cancer

Biocon Ltd.

Biocon Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as small molecules, biologics, branded formulations, and research services. The company offers products such as Ogivri (trastuzumab), Ogivri (bevacizumab), and Ogivri (pertuzumab) for the treatment of cancer diseases; and Hulio (adalimumab) for the treatment of non-cancer diseases

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH operates its business through various segments, such as human pharmaceuticals, animal health, and biopharmaceuticals. The company offers biosimilar mAb products for the treatment of colorectal cancer, ovarian and cervical cancer, lung cancer, renal cell cancer, glioblastoma, and breast cancer.

Celltrion Inc.

Celltrion Inc. has business operations under two segments: biopharmaceutical medicines, and chemical medicines. The company offers Truxima for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, rheumatoid arthritis, granulomatosis with polyangiitis, and microscopic polyangiitis.

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Cancer

Non-cancer

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

