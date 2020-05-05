ResMed's secure AirView platform helps clinicians remotely monitor and advise ventilator and bilevel device patients faster, and serve them more safely by reducing in-person visits

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), a world-leading digital health company, today launched cloud-based remote monitoring software for ventilators and Lumis bilevel devices across Europe, via its AirView platform.

With AirView, clinicians and care providers can remotely monitor their patients' respiratory rate and SpO 2 1, or blood oxygen saturation, two key indicators that should be monitored to track changes in a respiratory patient's condition. The digital health platform can work via a connectivity module with any Stellar or Astral ventilator in Europe. Lumis bilevel devices have a built-in cellular connection to AirView.

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, there are many other patients who rely on ResMed ventilators every day to assist their breathing. A large number of these patients require regular check-ups and support from hospitals, physicians, and homecare providers. To protect patients and medical staff as well as increase the capacity of the health system, innovations such as telehealth and telemonitoring have become critical services.

"As a result of the current crisis, we accelerated the development and release of these new features by several months," said Odile Bigaignon, ResMed's European vice president of Respiratory Care Marketing. "Through remote telemonitoring, we want to help clinicians and care providers maintain their quality of care for patients that they cannot physically see during this crisis, as well as to provide an additional layer of safety for both provider and patient by helping them to maintain social distancing."

AirView enables a clinician or care provider to securely review a patient's therapy parameters and breathing statistics via their computer or smart device from anywhere. This release also enables access to detailed respiratory information from ResMed ventilators Astral and Stellar, as well as Lumis bilevel devices. For Lumis, clinicians can also change some device settings remotely. These devices are currently in use across the globe for the treatment of COVID-19 patients as well as those with chronic respiratory diseases.

Healthcare providers interested in activating AirView for their patients using a ventilator or bilevel device can contact their local ResMed representative.

1 SpO 2 monitoring requires an additional accessory.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005364/en/

Contacts:

For media

EMMA POLESZUK

O 44 (0)203 971 4284

M +44 (0)7823 777 282

emma@allisonpr.com

For investors

Amy Wakeham

+1 858.836.5000

investorrelations@resmed.com