HMA VPN Introduces No Logging Policy

HMA's No Logging Policy will be verified by cybersecurity consulting firm VerSprite

LONDON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HMA, the net neutrality and anti-censorship campaigner, today announced that it has introduced a No Logging Policy (NLP) to improve user privacy. The move forms part of a broader initiative by the company to become a privacy champion that will also tackle challenges such as user tracking by advertiser networks.

In November 2019, HMA took a first step towards deepening its commitment to online privacy by ceasing to collect the exact IP addresses of its users. The new NLP announced today further enhances HMA's promise to its privacy-focused users to be the VPN of choice by offering total privacy along with speed and access. The NLP will be audited by third-party cybersecurity consulting firm VerSprite, which will verify the disconnection of online usage and transmission data from personally identifiable information (PII) that HMA stores for legal and billing purposes. This ensures that all online user activity remains private, even from HMA.

Andrei Mochola, Commercial Director at HMA, said, "The VPN industry has been struggling with a trust issue. Consumers are unknowingly handing over their data to VPN companies with unclear ownership based in jurisdictions with questionable consumer protection laws. There are VPN providers claiming to offer no logging when all they are offering is IP protection. The point of difference with the new HMA No Logging Policy is that transparency is the foundation upon which it was built."

"As we enter a new chapter at HMA, our No Logging Policy is not the ceiling but the floor of our ambition. We will add new privacy features such as advertiser anti-tracking which solves a very real problem for users, but currently goes beyond the scope of a traditional VPN. We see taking such steps as important for us to maintain our fight against censorship and we will continue to innovate to become a champion of privacy in the VPN market."

The No Logging Policy applies to HMA for Windows, Mac, Android, AndroidTV, iOS, Linux. Read more here.

HMA VPN has over 1,000 servers in 290+ locations across 190 countries - the largest selection of server locations in the VPN market. It is available to download from www.hmavpn.com.

About HMA

HMA helps millions of people all over the world to safely and securely enjoy the internet, preserving our fundamental right to choose how and when we share personal information. HMA has more than 1,000 servers in over 290 locations in over 190 countries and is a global company based in London with offices in the UK, Czech Republic, and Serbia.

In 2016, HMA was acquired by Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security products, which has added HMA VPN to its existing portfolio of security software and services.

HMA is a champion of net neutrality and a committed anti-censorship campaigner. It believes strongly that everyone should be entitled to freedom of association and open access to online information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/996864/HMA_Logo.jpg