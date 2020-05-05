Usermind Names Jessica Lanier Chief Financial Officer

Tenured financial executive brings 15 years of experience and strong enterprise focus to continue building Usermind's momentum

SEATTLE, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Usermind , a pioneer in Experience Orchestration (XO), today announced that Jessica Lanier has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Jessica brings over 15 years of experience founding and scaling emerging SaaS companies where she led successful fundraising and acquisition deals. At Usermind, Jessica will oversee the finance, HR, and legal teams and help Usermind further expand its enterprise-grade XO platform.

"We are excited to welcome Jessica to our team. She is a world-class leader with a diverse background and proven track record of setting up software companies for success," said Michel Feaster, Co-Founder and CEO of Usermind. "Her commitment to excellence will help Usermind address the massive market opportunity as leading enterprises continue to embrace experience orchestration."

Prior to joining Usermind, Jessica co-founded multiple companies including Chatter Inc. and most recently a venture-backed SaaS platform Tonic Health. As CFO of Tonic Health, she helped establish the company as the leading patient data collection and payments platform for large enterprises, which culminated in a purchase by R1 in 2020. Before that, she co-founded and served as CFO of Chatter, a top market research company for the videogame and entertainment industries, leading it to a successful sale of the company in 2014.

"I am thrilled to join Michel and the Usermind team to help define the new, experience orchestration category. I look forward to fueling the growth of the company as we continue to bring XO to industry-leading banking, healthcare, and telecommunications enterprises worldwide," said Jessica Lanier, Chief Financial Officer at Usermind.

About Usermind

Usermind, the leader in Experience Orchestration (XO), is changing the way enterprises use what they know about customers to actively shape experiences in real time. With Usermind's XO Platform, enterprises can monitor customers and orchestrate 1:1 experiences across channels, systems, and teams. By putting the power to monitor, activate, and optimize experiences in the hands of the business, Usermind enables enterprises to transform how they interact with customers, leading to customer relationships that are happier, more loyal, and more profitable. To learn more, visit www.usermind.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

