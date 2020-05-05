Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-05-05 09:00 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 5, 2020 to remove observation status for Pro Kapital Grupp shares (PKG1T, ISIN code: EE3100006040) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Pro Kapital Grupp published its audited annual report 2019 on May 4, 2020. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.