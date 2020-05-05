SERSTECH AB: Serstech launches two new instruments

Serstech today launches two new instruments - Serstech Arx and Serstech Arx+. The instruments are additions to the existing Raman instrument portfolio and represent significant steps forward for quick and precise identification of chemical substances. With the addition of the two new instruments, Serstech can now address both the high-end and the cost-conscious segments of the handheld Raman market.



Serstech Arx is intended for the security market and is faster, more precise and has several new features compared to the Serstech 100 Indicator, which will remain in the portfolio as the more affordable option.

Serstech Arx+ is intended for the pharmaceutical production market and complies with the US FDA regulations for instruments in a pharmaceutical environment. Serstech Arx+ includes a barcode scanner and other features that improves the efficiency of the QA process of pharmaceutical producers.

Both instruments contain several industry-first features, including Serstech's patented autofocus solution. Autofocus improves the signal quality from the sample and removes the need for any lens adaptors, which makes it easier to use with protective gloves.

"The launch of these two new products is a big step forward for Serstech and for the handheld Raman market. The new products will help our partners in their sales activities during these difficult times and we show our partners and end-customers that Serstech is serious about expanding its market share", says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution.



Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com