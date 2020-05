On 4 May Newron Pharmaceuticals announced that the pivotal Rett syndrome STARS study of sarizotan had not met the primary or any secondary endpoints. The company will focus now on its novel schizophrenia drug, Evenamide. This clinical programme, due to resume in 2020, is on hold due to COVID-19. Newron drew a €7.5m EIB loan on 15 April and had €39m in cash in December 2019.

