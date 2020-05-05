WALLIX: WALLIX AIMS TO SIMPLIFY AND SECURE USER ACCESS TO BUSINESS APPLICATIONS WITH TRUSTELEM

WALLIX AIMS TO SIMPLIFY AND SECURE USER ACCESS TO BUSINESS APPLICATIONS WITH TRUSTELEM

WALLIX Trustelem is a European offer for identity-as-a-service access management (IdaaS) which has been simplified and adapted to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises, subsidiaries of large groups, and public institutions.

is a European offer for identity-as-a-service access management (IdaaS) which has been simplified and adapted to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises, subsidiaries of large groups, and public institutions. WALLIX Trustelem secures remote access to corporate applications and reduces the risk of attacks associated with remote work (identity and password theft).

secures remote access to corporate applications and reduces the risk of attacks associated with remote work (identity and password theft). To pilot the company's commercial strategy and position it on the IdaaS market, WALLIX has appointed Kristine Kirchner as Vice President of Commercial Development for Identity.

Paris, 5 May 2020 - WALLIX (Euronext - ALLIX), European developer of cybersecurity software and expert in privileged access management (PAM), launches its services platform WALLIX Trustelem to unify, simplify and control access of employees to corporate applications. Management of digital identities is crucial for a trustworthy digital world and to make companies more agile in the digital transformation. This is especially true in the context of a health crisis or travel disruption, when large numbers of employees or service providers need to ensure the continuity of their professional activity through remote work. Systems become severely strained but need to guarantee resilience while protecting sensitive data. It is in this very context that WALLIX is positioning its WALLIX Trustelem offer with a full SaaS approach, and the ambition to supply small and medium-sized enterprises with a simple solution to make the organization of work more flexible and agile. WALLIX will leverage its network of resellers and integrators to distribute this IdaaS solution to small and medium-sized organizations throughout all regions. To assure the promotion and distribution of the offer, the software developer has appointed Kristine Kirchner to the position of Vice President of Commercial Development for Identity.

WALLIX TRUSTELEM: TRUSTED IDENTITY MANAGEMENT IN SAAS MODE SETS OUT TO CONQUER THE FRENCH MARKET

WALLIX Trustelem allows employees of an organization to authenticate via a corporate access portal, and unifies access to different applications with a single, centralized web portal. In addition to user comfort, the solution also allows you to block attacks thereby reinforcing the security of identities and access, while offering efficient administration tools that simplify everyday IT tasks. Users easily connect via a personalized dashboard; they can reset their passwords without the need for support from the IT team and have a guarantee of secure authentication tailored according to the location, use, and the type of applications to which they wish to connect (Single Sign-On and Multi-Factor Authentication). The platform is hosted and operated by a highly trusted European Cloud provider to guarantee the sovereignty and security of client data. WALLIX will offer its IdaaS service first and foremost to SMEs and public institutions, which need to rapidly reduce their attack surface in a situation of increasing identity theft, while supporting remote work.

KRISTINE KIRCHNER APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT FOR IDENTITY

Appointed to the position of Vice President of Business Development for Identity and reporting to Operations Management for Western Europe and Maghreb, Kristine Kirchner will leverage the entire WALLIX ecosystem to boost sales of WALLIX Trustelem and introduce WALLIX to the IdaaS market. WALLIX partner resellers and integrators can now add this new service to their product catalogues, and over a dozen of them have already successfully passed the WALLIX Trustelem certification.

Kristine Kirchner notes that, "Companies and users want to gain agility and security with increased simplicity in the use of their applications, yet without compromising data security. Our IdaaS offer allows organizations to deploy quickly while instantly enhancing the level of security. Along with our partners, we are able to accompany them in the experience of a flexible, interoperable and economical offer. You no longer need to embark on long, complex projects to control access and be compliant! I am thrilled to join WALLIX to support this new challenge and with my experience, I will make every effort to contribute to the commercial success of WALLIX Trustelem."

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

Agence MCC

Martine Camilotti

Tel. +33 (0)6 60 38 20 02 / martine.camilotti@agencemcc.com

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Relations Presse Finance

Nicolas Bouchez

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 / nbouchez@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZpxZMpvYWbInZ6dZpVpmWWXbGxmw5OdamGeyGprZ5qdnW1kyWqSa53JZm9kmGdn

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-63321-wallix_idaas_kki_va.pdf