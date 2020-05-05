Frost & Sullivan Webinar Explores Six Key Growth Opportunities in the Global Power Industry Sparked by COVID-19

Short-term impact and future growth opportunities in a time of disruption

LONDON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the situation continues to evolve rapidly, it is clear that COVID-19 is derailing the world economy as it hurtles towards global recession. The energy sector has already felt the immediate fallout from the crisis. The price of oil has declined steeply, industrial electricity demand has fallen sharply in leading global economies, and power projects have largely been put on short-term hold.

A new interactive Frost & Sullivan webinar, "Six Growth Opportunities in the Global Power Industry Sparked by COVID-19", 14 May at 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. EDT, will examine the bigger question of what could lie ahead for the energy industry.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please click here.

Join industry experts John Raspin, Jonathan Robinson, María Benintende and Vasanth Krishnan as they share actionable insights into the immediate impact of COVID-19 on key regional power markets and the possible implications for future reforms and project investment.

Hear perspectives from Frost & Sullivan's expert panel on whether we are looking at a short-term blip in the energy transition or potentially long-term implications that significantly slow, or even change, the developments witnessed in the sector for the past decade.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Discover ways power & utility companies can increase investment in digital solutions to improve the resiliency and efficiency of their operations

See how oil & gas companies can increase investment in renewable energy to de-risk from dependence on oil & gas

Understand the quick recovery of decentralised energy resources as battery energy storage continues its move to centre stage

Identify alternative business models to support the deployment of renewable energy

This webinar will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.

