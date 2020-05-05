The energy regulator has suspended part of the licensing process for net metering applications, bringing the country's PV sector to a halt.The decision by the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority to halt part of the process of processing net metering applications risks bringing the only vibrant segment of the nation's solar industry to a grinding halt. The regulator has suspended monthly meetings of the committee which makes technical evaluations of net metering applications, citing concerns about the spread of Covid-19. The availability of electricity bill credits for net-metering-approved ...

