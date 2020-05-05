INVISIO Interim Report January-March 2020: Good Growth and First Delivery of the Intercom System

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO comment

"INVISIO started 2020 with good growth and satisfactory order intake and received a further order from the Security Force Assistance Brigades (SFAB) in the U.S. army. INVISIO also made a first delivery of the Intercom system and received another small order for the solution. Despite COVID-19, all essential functions and activities within the company are continuing as usual. Deferred order intake, deliveries of components and finished products cannot be ruled out if measures taken to limit the epidemic are prolonged. But INVISIO's financial position is sound," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

January - March 2020

Revenue: SEK 116.8 m (66.8)

(66.8) Gross profit: SEK 67.2 m (40.7)

(40.7) Gross margin: 57.5 % (60.9)

EBITDA: SEK 16.8 m (3.9)

(3.9) Operating profit/loss: SEK 14.4 m (1.5)

(1.5) Operating margin: 12.3 % (2.2)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 9.4 m (1.5)

(1.5) Earnings per share: SEK 0.21 (0.03)

Important events in the quarter

INVISIO received a further order from the Security Force Assistance Brigades (SFAB), a specialist unit in the U.S. army. The order is worth about SEK 36 million .

. INVISIO made a first delivery of the Intercom system and received another small order for the solution in the first quarter.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.85 per share (0.70).

per share (0.70). The order book at the close of the quarter was SEK 124.9 million (48.3).

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on May 5, 2020 11:00 (CET).

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are via the headquarter in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Peterson

Director IR & Corporate Communication

INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-5372-7733

E-post: mpn@invisio.com

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen

CEO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-5372-7722

E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Thomas Larsson

CFO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-5372-7735

E-mail: thl@invisio.com

