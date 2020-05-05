Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.05.2020
Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Kemira Oyj: Members of the Board Committees

Kemira Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
May 5, 2020 at 12.30 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Members of the Board Committees

The Board of Directors of Kemira Oyj elected members among themselves for the Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee at its meeting today.

The Board's Personnel and Remuneration Committee members are Timo Lappalainen, Jari Paasikivi and Kerttu Tuomas. The Personnel and Remuneration Committee is chaired by Jari Paasikivi.

The Board's Audit Committee members are Kaisa Hietala, Timo Lappalainen and Jari Paasikivi. The Audit Committee is chaired by Timo Lappalainen.

For more information, please contact:


Kemira Oyj
Jukka Hakkila, Group General Counsel
Tel. +358 40 544 2303

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com

