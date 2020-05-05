Kemira Oyj

Inside information

May 5, 2020 at 12.30 pm (CET+1)

Board of Directors of Kemira Oyj has decided on the payment of the first installment of the dividend of EUR 0.28 per share





The Board of Directors of Kemira Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting 2020, on the payment of the first installment of the dividend of EUR 0.28 per share. The first installment of the dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date May 7, 2020. The payment date was confirmed as May 14, 2020.

Kemira's Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide upon a dividend payment in the maximum amount of EUR 0.56 per share. The authorization would be used to pay dividend in two installments during the validity of the authorization, unless the Board of Directors decides otherwise for a justified reason. The dividend payment authorization is valid until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Preliminary record date and preliminary payment date for the second installment are October 29, 2020 and November 5, 2020. Kemira will announce the Board of Director's resolution on the second dividend installment separately and confirm the relevant record and payment dates in such announcements.

For more information, please contact:





Kemira Oyj

Jukka Hakkila, Group General Counsel

Tel. +358 40 544 2303



Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709



