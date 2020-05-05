YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation and BEAT Gaming Announces Results of eSports Tournament

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the ninth season of the Dota 2 Invitational Tournament. The online event took place on April 28th to 30th and was produced by Beat Gaming ("BEAT"), an arm's length private esports company, sponsored and co-produced by YDX Innovation with additional sponsorship by Twitch.tv and Corsair, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and PC products .

The winner of the three day event was the team 4Zoomers, who won the grand prize of $10,000 USD in addition to $2,500 USD paid to a charity of their choice: the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. For more information about their work, please visit: LLS.org

The event also generated another $3,200 CAD to Red Cross Canada and two COVID-19 programs that provide food to people in need this crisis.

During the three days, there were approximately 200,000 unique viewers who watched the tournament, with over 155,000 hours of watched content and a total audience viewership of 828,000, across Twitch, Social Media, Reddit and other online platforms.

The event was seen in 14 countries and was broadcasted in three languages: English, Russian and Portuguese. The largest number of viewers was from the United States (33%), followed by Russia and countries including Canada, Peru, the Philippines and the United Kingdom.

"This was a great first collaboration between YDX and Beat Gaming. The event exposed the YDX brand to the esports community and received great feedback online. We are very happy with our choice to pursue the acquisition of Beat Gaming and add their expertise to our group. The company will continue to grow our initiatives in esports and online gaming" - stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation.

The fundraiser to help Red Cross Canada, Food Banks Canada and the Breakfast Club of Canada is still open and we invite shareholders, friends and supporters of the YDX Group to visit the page and donate to one of the charities.

https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/dota-2-beat-covid-19/

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX):: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions under the following three divisions:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location-Based venues with a highly scalable business model. Developed as an all-in-one gamers haven featuring state-of-the-art free room tech right down to the most nostalgic gaming systems.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is an interactive entertainment event that celebrates the video game universe. Designed for gamers, families and fans of all ages, this Festival is a fusion of culture, entertainment and fun through Interactive Exhibits, Game Arenas, eSports Tournaments, high impact collective experiences, among other fun activities, all brought together in one large exhibition-style event.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Disclaimer

Although the project represents a growing trend and focus on creative VR projects for the Company, revenues and other financial metrics at this moment from the project are not material to the Company and are generally consistent with other recent completed projects and those in the Company's current pipeline.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our current and future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as well as a list of risk factors that we deem relevant are disclosed in the documents we file from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates and opinions and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should our assumptions, estimates or opinions change, other than as required by law and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "probable", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Company's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks, including: material adverse consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic; unanticipated changes in laws, regulations or other industry standards affecting the business of the Company; the effects of general economic and other factors beyond the control of the Company, and other matters that may occur in the future. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

SOURCE: YDX Innovation Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588410/YDX-Innovation-and-BEAT-Gaming-Announces-Results-of-eSports-Tournament