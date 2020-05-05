The "Insurance France: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Insurance France: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact' report provides brief review of the key trends and evolving developments that shape the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the French insurance industry.

This report provides a snapshot of the impact on the French insurance industry in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. It provides the impact of COVID-19 on the French economy, the key business lines impacted by the virus outbreak and the revised market sizing estimates against pre-COVID-19 forecast period (2019-2023) across business segments of Life and General insurance.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics in the country.

Key Highlights

Economic Impact.

Impact of COVID-19 outbreak in the French insurance industry.

Key measures undertaken at both policy and regulatory level.

Scope of the report:

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 in the Insurance Industry in France

It provides historical values for the French insurance industry for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and pre-covid-19 projected and revised projected figures for the 2019-2023 forecast period.

It offers an impact analysis of the key categories due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the French insurance industry, and market forecasts and revised forecasts to 2023.

Key report benefits:

Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the French insurance industry, and each category within it.

Understand the key dynamics, trends and growth opportunities in the French insurance industry.

Identify growth opportunities in key product categories.

Key Topics Covered:

COVID-19 Update

Economy

Insurance Industry: Market Sizing and Forecasts

Impact Assessment

Key Regulatory Updates

Life and General Insurance

Life Insurance Lines of Business

General Insurance Lines of Business

Appendix

Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzx3vv



