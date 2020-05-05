On October 25, 2019, Safeture AB ("Safeture") was given observation status due to a public offer to the shareholders in Safeture from Adma Förvaltnings AB ("Adma Förvaltnings"). On November 26, 2019, Adma Förvaltnings published a press release with information on the outcome of the public offer after the final acceptance period, and at the same time declared the offer closed. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Safeture AB (SFTR, ISIN code SE0006117297, order book ID 103191) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.