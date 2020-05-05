TodayEURid released its Q1 2020 Progress Report, sharing its quarterly statistics and developments. Highlights include:

190 011 new domain name registrations recorded, showing a 15 increase compared to new registration in Q4 2019;

- Portugal tops the list of countries for growth at +64 %;

- The average renewal rate was 80.7

Total registrations increased from 3 606 311 at the end of Q4 2019 to 3 623 050 at the end of Q1 2020, an increase of 0.5 %. This can be attributed to higher registration rates due to COVID-19 related domain names and a continuous increase in Portugal, which is a result of local and external registrar promotions.

Main developments throughout the quarter included:

The discounted Alternative Dispute Resolution procedure with CAC and WIPO prolonged until 30 June 2020.

- EURid assisted Microsoft and other partners with the takedown of the Necurs botnet through the use of our Abuse Prevention and Early Warning System (APEWS).

Read more from EURid's Q1 2020 Progress Report.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

