Willis Lease Finance Corp.: Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports First Quarter Pre-tax Profit of $8.5 million

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) today reported first quarter pre-tax profit and total revenues of $8.5 million and $81.6 million, respectively. The Company's first quarter 2020 pre-tax results were impacted by both lower revenue in the core leasing business, which was influenced by a reduction in reported asset usage and reduced spare parts sales, and the one-time expense associated with our Willis Engine Structured Trust II re-financing. Aggregate lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $66.9 million for the first quarter of 2020.



"The Company experienced another quarter of profitability but on lighter revenues primarily driven by the decline in global flight traffic, which led to lower maintenance revenues and spare parts sales," said Charles F. Willis, Chairman and CEO. "We recognize that the COVID pandemic is putting a lot of strain on our lessee customer base and we do not see that correcting quickly. We therefore remain highly focused on protecting our business while continuing to deliver for our customers."

"Like the rest of the world, our business, our people and our customers have been negatively affected by this incredible pandemic," said Brian R. Hole, President. "But we are working harder than ever to deliver all that our Platform has to offer in support of our customers, providing liquidity through asset financings, asset management and technical services for repositioning assets, surplus material to lower maintenance costs and even opening a new aircraft storage and disassembly facility in the United Kingdom."

First Quarter 2020 Highlights (at or for the periods ended March 31, 2020, as compared to March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2019):

Total revenue was $81.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 21.4% decrease when compared to $103.8 million in the same quarter of 2019.

Lease rent revenue was $46.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Maintenance reserve revenue was $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $4.8 million, or 19.0%, compared to $25.4 million in the same quarter of 2019. Long term maintenance reserve revenue increased to $8.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $7.8 million in the comparable prior period. Short term maintenance reserve revenue, which is influenced by lease asset usage, decreased to $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $17.6 million in the comparable prior period.

Spare parts and equipment sales were $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $17.5 million during the same quarter of 2019.

Gain on sale was $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, reflecting the sale of seven engines compared to $9.6 million in the same quarter of 2019, reflecting the sale of six engines, six aircraft, and two airframes.

Other revenue increased to $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $3.0 million in the same quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting interest revenue from our Notes receivable.

Income before income taxes was $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $27.8 million in the same quarter of 2019.

Our equipment held for operating lease portfolio was $1.698 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.651 billion at December 31, 2019.

The book value of lease assets we own directly or through our joint ventures was $2.0 billion at March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, the Company also managed 451 engines, aircraft and related equipment on behalf of third parties.

The Company completed a $366.2 million re-financing of Willis Engine Structured Trust V (formerly known as Willis Engine Securitization Trust II).

The Company maintained $362 million of undrawn revolver capacity at March 31, 2020.

Diluted weighted average earnings per common share was $0.56 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $3.35 in the similar period in 2019.

Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding decreased to $57.64 at March 31, 2020, compared to $57.83 at December 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2020, the Company's $1.698 billion equipment held for operating lease portfolio consisted of 260 engines, 10 aircraft and 11 other leased assets. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's $1.651 billion equipment held for operating lease portfolio consisted of 263 engines, 10 aircraft and 11 other leased assets.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary, Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 % Change REVENUE Lease rent revenue $ 46,395 $ 48,369 (4.1 )% Maintenance reserve revenue 20,528 25,350 (19.0 )% Spare parts and equipment sales 9,105 17,502 (48.0 )% Gain on sale of leased equipment 2,067 9,570 (78.4 )% Other revenue 3,514 2,978 18.0 % Total revenue 81,609 103,769 (21.4 )% EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization expense 23,390 20,258 15.5 % Cost of spare parts and equipment sales 6,688 14,412 (53.6 )% Write-down of equipment 2,129 1,105 92.7 % General and administrative 19,567 21,440 (8.7 )% Technical expense 1,127 1,788 (37.0 )% Net finance costs: Interest expense 15,696 17,879 (12.2 )% Loss on debt extinguishment 4,688 - 100.0 % Total net finance costs 20,384 17,879 14.0 % Total expenses 73,285 76,882 (4.7 )% Earnings from operations 8,324 26,887 (69.0 )% Earnings from joint ventures 207 946 (78.1 )% Income before income taxes 8,531 27,833 (69.3 )% Income tax expense 4,245 6,955 (39.0 )% Net income 4,286 20,878 (79.5 )% Preferred stock dividends 810 801 1.1 % Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs 21 21 - % Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 3,455 $ 20,056 (82.8 )% Basic weighted average earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 3.47 Diluted weighted average earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 3.35 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 5,860 5,779 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 6,124 5,978





Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,360 $ 6,720 Restricted cash 235,879 56,948 Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation 1,697,749 1,650,918 Maintenance rights 3,133 3,133 Equipment held for sale 50 120 Receivables, net of allowances 31,123 24,059 Spare parts inventory 41,754 41,759 Investments 57,922 57,936 Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation 32,283 31,520 Intangible assets, net 1,297 1,312 Notes receivable 115,853 38,145 Other assets 28,252 28,038 Total assets $ 2,326,655 $ 1,940,608 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 37,010 $ 45,648 Deferred income taxes 113,762 110,418 Debt obligations 1,626,206 1,251,006 Maintenance reserves 112,407 106,870 Security deposits 24,303 20,569 Unearned revenue 10,301 6,121 Total liabilities 1,923,989 1,540,632 Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 49,659 49,638 Shareholders' equity: Common stock ($0.01 par value) 63 64 Paid-in capital in excess of par 6,527 4,557 Retained earnings 352,420 348,965 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (6,003 ) (3,248 ) Total shareholders' equity 353,007 350,338 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders' equity $ 2,326,655 $ 1,940,608

