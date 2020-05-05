Chubb Appoints Robert Wilson as Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer and Head of Underwriting Operations for Chubb Global Markets

LONDON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced the appointment of Robert Wilson as Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer and Head of Underwriting Operations for Chubb Global Markets (CGM).

In his new role Robert will have responsibility for growing the business and to further enhance the operational resilience and underwriting of CGM, which comprises Chubb's London Market wholesale and specialty business including the company's Lloyd's platform.

Robert will report to Jason Keen, Division President, Chubb Global Markets. He will continue to be based in London and the appointment is effective immediately.

Previously Business Development Manager for CGM, Robert first joined Chubb in 2009 as part of its Overseas General Ceded Re team. Prior to that he worked as a reinsurance treaty broker with Marsh, JLT and Aon.

Jason Keen, Division President, Chubb Global Markets, said:

"One of Chubb's many strengths is our ability to develop and promote from within and acknowledge talent across the company. Robert's appointment is testament to this and reflects the enormous contribution he has made already to the success of CGM. I am delighted to appoint Robert to his new role and look forward to working closely with him to navigate the wholesale market's challenging headwinds and trading conditions, while ensuring we continue to deliver for our clients and producer partners."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

