NOTICE, MAY 5, 2020 WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of May 6, 2020. Updated identifiers as of May 6, 2020: Trading code: BULL OUTOKX3 NF1 ISIN-code: FI4000215355 Order book id: 128629 Amount: 10,000,000 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260