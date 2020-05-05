Get Spiffy, Inc.: Spiffy Acquires Carmacy Fleet Maintenance Operations

Acquisition Increases Diversification of Spiffy's Fleet Maintenance as a Service Customer Base

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced the acquisition of Carmacy, one of the first national mobile fleet maintenance providers in the United States.

Founded in Memphis in 2015 by Tyler Burns, JD McDonnell, and Nancy McDonnell, Carmacy provides preventative fleet services including oil changes, tire rotations and repair. Servicing thousands of trucks and cars each year, Carmacy's customers include national auto parts retailers, construction companies, and large mobile franchise fleets.

"We are excited to transition our customer's fleet maintenance needs to Spiffy," said JD McDonnell, CEO, Carmacy. "We believe Spiffy is well positioned to offer the highest quality service levels that our customers have come to expect."

"We welcome the Carmacy fleet customers to the growing list of Spiffy's Fleet Management as a Service customers and look forward to not only covering their preventative maintenance needs, but also offering them a full suite of services from decontamination and antimicrobial shielding to tires, and of course wash & detail," said Spiffy CEO, Scot Wingo.

About Carmacy

Carmacy (www.Gocarmacy.com) is one of the nation's first mobile fleet maintenance providers. Carmacy is built for fleet vehicle maintenance including on-site oil changes, tire rotations and repair. Servicing multiple national retail chains, warehouses and transportation hubs, the company has established itself as an essential partner to many of the top 10 private fleets in the United States. Since its inception, Carmacy has serviced thousands of vehicles each year and helped establish on-site maintenance as a growing standard in the fleet industry.

About Spiffy

Spiffy® (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to redefine the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services, in addition to oil change, high-volume oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green™ system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, Tampa, and Washington, DC. Spiffy also offers Fleet Management as a Service™ in Baltimore, Fort Myers, and Newark.

