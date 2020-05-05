Newgioco Group, Inc. ("Newgioco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NWGI), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company providing fully integrated, omni-channel sports betting software solutions, announces that on May 4, 2020 the Company began reopening physical webshop locations that were closed amid restrictions due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Italy.

The Company has also distributed PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) aid packages to webshops in the form of utility stands situated in each location that contain antiseptic hand gel, face masks and gloves to provide personal protection for both our store salesclerks and visiting customers. The Company is also making the utility stands available to store owners free of charge through the Newgioco Official Store at https://www.ngstore.it/. Additionally, Newgioco is sharing the reopening experience and giving real help to all its agents, vendors and clients by launching the hashtag #600perdavvero.

"This is an important economic commitment on the part of our Company to share our responsibilities towards reopening the economy in countries where we operate. We consider the role that our sales agents and retail vendors play as brand ambassadors to be fundamental," said Alessandro Marcelli, Chief Operating Officer of Newgioco Group. "We are living a pivotal moment, COVID-19 is likely to change our economic structure at all levels and within this new phase of complete uncertainty, the most fragile elements are specifically small businesses. This is why we are giving real help for the restart, not just promises. A restart that we believe will be gradual at first given the concern for preventing continuous spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We decided to give our sales network a small boost, to those who believe in us, and a signal to say that we believe in them."

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy.

Newgioco offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

Investors may also find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @NWGI_gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and includes statements regarding plans to reopening physical webshop locations that were closed amid restrictions due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Italy.. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include our ability to reopen the physical webshop locations that were closed amid restrictions due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Italy and attract retail customers to the locations and the risk factors described in Newgioco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005210/en/

Contacts:

Newgioco Group, Inc.

Michele Ciavarella, Chief Executive Officer

investor@newgiocogroup.com