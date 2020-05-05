Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.: Leafbuyer Technologies Offers Free Loyalty/Texting to Small Businesses Impacted by Pandemic

Cannabis Technology Company to give away up to $750,000 in usage to 500 Small Businesses

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), has announced it is offering up to $750,000 in loyalty and texting services to small businesses hit hardest by the global pandemic. The Denver-based cannabis technology firm aims to help small businesses in the food and service industries that had to shut down or scale back due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Leafbuyer CEO Kurt Rossner stated, "We feel fortunate that some parts of the cannabis industry haven't been hit as hard as the other businesses we count on each day. These local businesses are our neighbors, our friends. They have been there when we needed them, so we want to give them a voice to talk to their customers and rebuild."

Rossner continued, "We feel this is the time to help the community around us just as they supported our growth. We want to represent the cannabis industry in Colorado and across the nation as responsible, compassionate citizens."

Small businesses face the significant challenges of communicating with their customers now and encouraging them to return to their storefronts once localities lift social distancing restrictions. Leafbuyer believes that its texting and loyalty platform will benefit businesses struggling with these challenges.

As part of its "Leafbuyer Gives" program, the Company announced that it will give up to 500 businesses in five markets free access to its texting and loyalty platform to help them during this challenging time. There will be no service fees, no charges, and no obligation. To ensure swift and high-quality service, Leafbuyer is offering the platform within its top five markets - Los Angeles, Denver, Colorado Springs, Tulsa, and Oklahoma City. Spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Small businesses in these markets are encouraged to visit Leafbuyer.com/Gives to request the free services.

The Leafbuyer Loyalty platform was initially built to help cannabis businesses send targeted messages to their customers and increase customer retention. The Company created a wholly-owned subsidiary called "Loyalty Plus," built for non-cannabis businesses. Hundreds of businesses use the two platforms to provide loyalty rewards (e.g. Free Service after 10 Visits) and send SMS, MMS, and email messages to their customers.

The Company urges its cannabis clients and the consumers who frequent Leafbuyer.com and their mobile application to contact small businesses in their communities about this offer. Businesses should visit Leafbuyer.com/Gives or text "gives" to 31996 to access the free resources today.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at Leafbuyer.com/Gives

CONTACT:

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Andre Leonard, +720-432-5593

aleonard@leafbuyer.com

SOURCE: Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588409/Leafbuyer-Technologies-Offers-Free-LoyaltyTexting-to-Small-Businesses-Impacted-by-Pandemic