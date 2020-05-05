Findit, Inc.: Findit Featured Member Millenia Medical Staffing Places Travel Nurses with Hospitals and Clinics Nationwide

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit Member Millenia Medical Staffing, which is a travel nursing staffing agency located in Mount Pleasant that places travel nurses with hospitals and clinics across the nation.

Millenia Medical Staffing offers 13-week travel assignments in hospitals and health facilities all across the US. Their travel assignments include short and long term contracts for RN's, LPN's, Certified Surgical Technicians (CST's), and many other providers. Millenia's client facilities range from large teaching facilities in major cities, to small community hospitals in rural settings, to correctional facilities and government clinics.

Millenia Medical is also an approved Federal Supply Vendor which allows their travel nurses to take assignments in Veteran Administration Hospitals, Military Facilities, Indian Health Service Clinics and Correctional Institutions throughout the United States.

Findit assists Millenia Medical with social media marketing through a variety of services. Previously, Findit SEOed their website and created state pages for travel nurses looking to apply for travel nursing contracts across the US as well as an image gallery highlighting various activities to do in each state where contracts are offered. This information is beneficial to travel nurses researching states and contracts that they might be interested in by providing them with information about activities to do in states where they may have not previously visited or lived in. Now, Findit maintains Millenia Medical's Facebook page, including posting their 'Hot Job of the Day' to attract new travel nurses through social media.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We wanted to feature Millenia Medical during this time because many nurses may be looking to relocate to help out as a result of COVID-19. In other situations, some nurses may find that their hours have been cut or that they have been laid off as a result of lost business and may be looking to relocate or take on a short-term, temporary contract with a travel nursing staffing agency.

Apply for travel nursing positions with Millenia Medical by searching for jobs online or give them a call at 888-686-6877.

Want to become a featured member on Findit? Sign up for an online marketing campaign with us by calling 404-443-3224. Online marketing campaigns through Findit are not industry specific - any brand, business, individual or company looking to improve their online presence and increase the number of search results in search engines can work with us to accomplish those goals.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Contact:

Clark St. Amant

1-404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

