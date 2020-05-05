International energy IntelliTech company Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management (Kaiserwetter) today announces it has won a prestigious SAP Innovation Award 2020 as a "Technology Disruptor" for the innovative implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen sustainable investments.

"We could not be more honored with the outcome of the seventh annual SAP Innovation Awards," said Hanno Schoklitsch, CEO of Kaiserwetter. "This award is a testament to the proven power and potential of Kaiserwetter's flagship platform ARISTOTELES to spur investment into the global renewable energy sector and reduce CO 2 emissions."

Harnessing and leveraging continuous, decentralized and unstructured data from a wide-range of renewable energy assets through the Internet of Things (IoT), Kaiserwetter's cloud-based IoT platform, ARISTOTELES, processes data in real-time into actionable intelligence for investors and financial institutions to minimize investment risks and maximize returns.

ARISTOTELES leverages SAP HANA technology to aggregate, structure and analyze large sets of technical performance and financial data from wind farms and solar parks without any geographical limits. Analyses are then enriched with data from external, third-party sources such as meteorological and electric power market data before being translated into key performance indicators (KPIs) and dashboards.

Kaiserwetter's innovative IoT/AI platform uses smart data analytics, predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms to observe and analyze the power generation of connected renewable energy installations, thereby granting investors the ability to maximize the performance of their clean power assets. With the actionable data intelligence ARISTOTELES offers, users are able to monitor and evaluate their respective portfolio's operational and financial status, present and future returns and degree of potential performance, as well as detect and respond to emerging threats to capital invested and loans granted.

"Kaiserwetter's central mission is to eliminate any and all barriers to investment in the clean energy space," said Schoklitsch. "Reliable data intelligence that mitigates risk and maximizes profits is essential to this, particularly during these uncertain times."

About Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management LLC

Kaiserwetter is the market's first energy IntelliTech company, providing Data as a Service (DaaS) to catalyze investment into renewable energy and reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. Kaiserwetter's multiple award-winning, cloud-based IoT platform ARISTOTELES uses smart data analytics, predictive analytics and machine learning (AI) to minimize investment risk and maximize investment returns.

Established in 2012, the company is headquartered in Hamburg and has offices in Madrid and New York. In 2020, the company will open offices in China and India.

For more information about Kaiserwetter, visit www.kaiserwetter.energy

