Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2020) - There's an incredible groundswell of interest in legalizing psilocybin mushrooms.

Denver became the first city to decriminalize magic mushrooms. Oakland, California followed suit with decriminalization, too. Now, even New York Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal just introduced a bill to decriminalize it.

"Psilocybin is a naturally occurring chemical compound produced by certain species of mushroom," says Rosenthal. "Many cities, including Denver, CO, Santa Cruz, CA, and Oakland, CA, have already decriminalized the use and possession of psilocybin, and New York should do the same. With the opportunity to positively affect the lives of millions suffering with mental health and addiction issues, this bill will decriminalize psilocybin and allow further research into the study of the drug and its beneficial uses for treatment."

Plus, numerous studies continue to suggest that psychedelics can assist with a range of mental and health issues.

In fact, "The scientific literature gave us a reason to believe in psychedelics," says Roger McIntyre, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Toronto, as quoted by Medium.

Research has been so promising the US FDA designated psilocybin, as a treatment for depression, as "breakthrough therapies." And, according to a Scientific Reports' report titled, Emotions and brain function are altered up to one month after a single high dose of psilocybin, "Acute psilocybin effects include reduced negative mood, increased positive mood, and reduced amygdala response to negative affective stimuli."

That's creating a great deal of opportunity for companies aggressively moving forward with psilocybin mushrooms and other psychedelics.

One of those Companies is Yield Growth Subsidiary, NeoMind Biosciences Ltd.

Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) subsidiary, NeonMind Biosciences Inc. is developing plans for clinical trials to support research into potentially therapeutic benefits of compounds found in psychedelic mushrooms that support immune, cognitive, memory and other brain functions.

Better, NeonMind has filed a U.S. provisional patent application to protect intellectual property relating to the use of compounds found in psychedelic mushrooms to activate the mind to achieve better body health.

For example, pending patents include the use of psilocybin to help with weight loss, reduce food cravings, counter compulsive eating, improve quality of diet, increase metabolism, treat diabetes, regulate blood glucose levels, and help reduce susceptibility to cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and other issues associated with diabetes.

That alone will help give the company bigger exposure to multi-billion-dollar market opportunities, including the $245 billion weight loss and management market, $64 billion cardiovascular disease treatments, the $156 billion depression market, and the $87 billion diabetes treatment market.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com.

