Viratech Corp.: Cambridge Golf Launches Gimme CBD Muscle Magic Relief Cream

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Cambridge Golf, a wholly owned subsidiary of Viratech Corp. (OTC PINK:VIRA), today, following the official announcement of its Gimme CBD Brand and Tincture, releases Gimme Muscle Magic Relief Cream. This Sativa-based, Hemp Oil Relief Cream has been formulated specifically to provide rapid relief to golfers and athletes of generational sports where aches, pains and inflammation are prevalent during play and throughout recovery.

As the second offering in the Gimme CBD product portfolio, Gimme Muscle Magic focus on providing consumers a safe, high quality topical cream that can be easily applied to areas where a consumer is experiencing pain for potential relief experienced in as little as ten minutes. Unlike consumable products such as pills or tinctures that take time to travel through an athlete's system to provide sustained relief, Muscle Magic is applied directly to the area of discomfort ultimately providing a more effective and faster path to sustain performance when competing. Similar to the Gimme CBD Tincture, Muscle Magic is produced with the finest quality ingredients, is lab-certified tested and manufactured in the USA.

Gimme Muscle Magic is available immediately on the company website at www.CambridgeGolfing.com with additional retail and web channels planned.

"Gimme Muscle Magic is not only designed with the golfer and athlete in mind but for anybody who suffers from the aches and pains experienced in everyday life. Our Gimme CBD product line continues to expand as we intend to capture a great portion of the fast growing CBD/Hemp wholesale and retail market," commented Henry Manayan, and Chief Executive Officer. "This also reiterates our commitment to expanding product development across different modalities in conjunction with our formulation advisors to meet the changing needs of the consumer and athletic marketplace," said Manayan.

The healing power of salves have been observed since man began to use plants for medicinal purposes. By grinding, crushing and processing powerful herbs to bring their natural healing properties directly to your skin, a more efficient and localized relief was observed. Gimme Muscle Magic combines these proven benefits by extracting Hemp Oil from the mature stems of the Hemp plant and delivering consumers a topical cream to discretely and easily apply between holes on the golf course.

About Cambridge Golf:

With operations in California, Nevada, Georgia and Florida, Viratech is a publicly held, holding company. It's wholly owned subsidiary, Cambridge Golf, is a company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements, CBD/hemp products and accessories for the sports, nutrition and golf markets. The Company plans on continuing to extend and deepen its product lines to include other progressive market segments through acquisitions and organic growth of existing product lines. Cambridge Golf's parent, Viratech is publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol (VIRA).

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact Information:

Mr. Henry Manayan

Viratech Corp./Cambridge Golf, LLC

18186 Chieftain Court

San Diego, CA 92127

