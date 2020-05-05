DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Rating Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Creditreform Rating Downgrades Ferratum Oyj to BB/Negative on Coronavirus Disruption 05-May-2020 / 13:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Creditreform Rating Downgrades Ferratum Oyj to BB/Negative on Coronavirus Disruption * Berlin, 5 May 2020 - Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj) announces that Creditreform Rating has downgraded Ferratum Oyj's solicited SME issuer rating from 'BBB-' outlook stable to 'BB'. The Outlook on Ferratum's solicited SME issuer rating is Negative. Creditreform Rating states in their rating letter that the current rating assessment is particularly characterized by the serious global disruption as a consequence of the upcoming global financial and economic crisis. *About Ferratum Group:* Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia. As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 740,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 December 2019). Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com [1]. *Contacts:* IR@ferratum.com https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact [2] 05-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9 10587 Berlin Germany Phone: + 49 (0) 30 921005844 E-mail: ir@ferratum.com Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com ISIN: SE0011167972 WKN: A2LQLF Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1036001 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 1036001 05-May-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3fa5c737ea9db8fbd79f449420a64a54&application_id=1036001&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=77d2da58a8cf33341df2025f7b208e56&application_id=1036001&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

May 05, 2020 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)