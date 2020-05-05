Greater Than make FIA Smart Driving Challenge Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

- Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to FIA Smart Driving Challenge provided by Greater Than, to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, today announced the availability of the global initiative FIA Smart Driving Challenge in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Customers interested in participating in the FIA Smart Driving Challenge can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

The global road safety and smart driving initiative FIA Smart Driving Challenge is an excellent activity to engage employees and customers to improve their smart driving while using their cars. Through driving in teams, they get individual advice on how to adjust their driving to drive safer and reduce CO2 emissions. Joining this historical road safety initiative is an easy and entertaining way to contribute to making roads safer. Based upon Greater Than's platform Enerfy, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, The FIA Smart Driving Challenge evaluates driving patterns in real-time and is open to all motorists and types of cars to join.

"We're pleased to welcome Greater Than's FIA Smart Driving Challenge to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure." - said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

