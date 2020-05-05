Nanoemulsion is Experiencing a Steep Demand Within Skincare - Cosmetics Industry

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nanoemulsions market is forecast to reach USD $16.18 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nanoemulsions have proved to be a novel drug delivery system that allows controlled or sustained release of drug, genetic material, and biologically active ingredient. The interest in the market was developed approximately two decades ago for its nanoparticle preparation, but only recently, was the drug being commercially used in cosmetics and pharmacy. Increasing application in the cosmetic industry is encouraging the growth of the product. The report says that nanoemulsion is witnessing a steep demand from the cosmetics industry… and its growth will also spread out across other markets. For example, an increase in application of nanoemulsions in anesthetic drug delivery is also propelling the growth of the market. The segment is forecasted to have the highest growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period. Active companies in the markets this week include: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL), Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS), Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV)

The report continues: "On the basis of the route of administration, the topical route is forecasted to have the highest growth rate of 10.0% during the forecast period. Nanoemulsion is the positive alternative to increase the drug delivery system penetration by increasing its absorption through the skin, which provides more and better retention in affected areas leading to lesser side effects. Nanoemulsion of plant-based extracts is increasing the demand for the market. Nanoemulsion drugs are generally found in hospitals. The hospital chain is forecasted to have the largest market share of (about) 47% in the year 2018 whereas retail stores are forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period owing to the high demand of the market in cosmetics and baby-care product."

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) BREAKING NEWS:Pressure BioSciences Announces Planned Name Change to "Availa Bio" Following Completion of Cannaworx and SkinScience Labs Transactions - Pressure BioSciences, a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage industries, today announced its intention to change the corporation's name to Availa Bio upon completion of the acquisitions and merger of Cannaworx, Inc. and SkinScience Labs, Inc. with PBI. The three companies will operate as synergistic divisions within the combined "Availa Bio" entity. This strategic change in corporate identity and branding reflects the science-driven collaboration of the companies focused on the overarching priority of leveraging the revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology(UST) platform to bring significant new value to consumers in optimized bioavailability, absorption, quality and performance across Availa Bio's diverse range of human, animal and agricultural products being introduced in the coming months or already on market.

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, explained: "PBI's UST platform offers the potential to deliver an extraordinary breakthrough in creating unique, high quality nanoemulsions of oil in water. A vast range of personal care and consumption products, including nutraceuticals, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, all face the perplexing challenge of getting active oil-based nutrients or therapeutic ingredients to become easily absorbable and effective in the water-based biology of our bodies. The opportunity to combine our strong engineering and biotech capabilities with two companies that already provide product innovation and brand leadership in diverse consumer product areas is very exciting and allows us to clearly move the identity and market focus of the combined companies from science platforms to the value delivery of availability and performance of active ingredients in final products."

Dr. Bobby Ghalili, President of Cannaworx, Inc., expanded: "My co-founder in Cannaworx is Dr. Adrienne Denese, MD, Ph.D., the founder, innovator and spokesperson behind over $500M in Dr. Denese SkinScience product line sales for the past 17 years on QVC. These skin care and anti-aging products are part of our planned rollup of companies under Availa Bio. In our rapidly expanding line of innovative human, veterinary and agricultural products, several of which incorporate phytocannabinoids from hemp oil, we are utilizing our own oral and topical proprietary bioavailability and absorption delivery technology. The UST platform will now allow us to deliver high performance nanoemulsions, further increasing both bioavailability and absorption rates. Our planned rollout of Cannaworx products over the coming months includes two patented oral phytocannabinoid formulations that incorporate indications for pain relief allowed under an FDA OTC monograph. We believe our combined portfolios of intellectual property will give Availa Bio a significant competitive advantage within the industries we serve." …

… Dr. Denese, President of SkinScience Labs, added her enthusiasm for the combination of the three companies: "My decades of development and marketing of skin care and anti-aging products that meet the scrutiny and demands of an extremely loyal following of consumers has always required us to be leaders in quality and performance, not just for results but in the entire product experience perceived by our users. We quickly realized that the Ultra Sheer Technology platform offered the opportunity to improve not only the performance of our existing, highly-regarded formulations, but also to achieve new heights within the entire cosmetics industry."Read this and more news for Pressure BioSciences at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pbio/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) recently announced it has started producing hydro-alcoholic gel, which is used as hand sanitizer, to help combat the COVID-19 virus. Production and donations are expected to reach tens of thousands of units per week. The products are free of charge and are being distributed to medical and emergency services staff who are facing shortages due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 virus. Products will also be provided to Coty employees working in the plants and distribution centers producing sanitizers, as well as pharmacy staff at some retail customers.

The Company has produced its first batches of hand sanitizer at factories in the United States and Monaco. Additional factories will start production within the week. Production depends on the resources and materials available as well as local government regulations.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) recently reported net sales of $3.35 billion for its third quarter ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of 11% from $3.74 billion in the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of currency translation, net sales decreased 9%. The net sales decline was driven by retail store closures as a result of the global spread of COVID-19 that was partially offset by the inclusion of net sales from the Company's recent acquisition of Have&Be Co. Ltd. ("Dr. Jart+"), which contributed approximately 2 percentage points to reported net sales growth.

The Company reported a net loss of $(6) million, compared with net earnings of $555 million last year. Diluted net loss per common share was $(.02), compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.51 reported in the prior-year period. Excluding the negative impact of currency translation, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, which excludes items detailed on page 5, fell 45% to $.86.

Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "While the terrific double-digit momentum in sales growth from the first half of our fiscal year carried into January, the dynamics in the quarter changed significantly as COVID-19 spread beyond Asia. By early March, consumers around the world began social distancing which resulted in lower traffic in retail locations. As March evolved, most retail stores temporarily closed and consumers increasingly stayed home. In this very complex and unprecedented environment, there were several bright spots across our portfolio which drove global prestige beauty share expansion in the quarter. The Estée Lauder, Darphin, and Le Labo brands grew, global online sales rose strong double-digits, sales in mainland China and global travel retail increased, and skin care sales grew internationally, including Dr. Jart+. The surge in our online business worldwide, coupled with the recovery we are seeing emerge in China, confirm consumers' passion for our prestige beauty portfolio.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Nu Skin's ageLOC LumiSpa was recently named the recipient of the 2020 NewBeauty Award for Best Cleansing Device. Award winners were selected by NewBeauty editors for the 10th Annual NewBeauty Awards, one of the leading publications and awards programs in the beauty industry.

ageLOC LumiSpa is a dual-action personal skin care device that works with specifically formulated treatment cleansers to deliver dramatic skin renewal and deep cleansing in a single treatment. It has been a top-selling product for Nu Skin in the world's number one at-home beauty device system brand in 2017 and 2018*. LumiSpa's success since its launch two years ago has also helped the ageLOC product line to grow into a cumulative $10 billion brand worldwide.

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) recently announced two important steps forward in strengthening the Company's business, capital structure and foundation for future growth. First, the Company executed an agreement with Jefferies Finance LLC that will significantly enhance the Company's capital structure by refinancing the Company's Senior Notes due February 2021 and 2019 Term Loan, extend the Company's near-term maturities and deliver new funding for the business.

Second, the Company announced a new Revlon 2020 Restructuring Program that is expected to generate significant annualized cost reductions of between $200 and $230 million by the end of 2022. The goal of the 2020 Program is to build a stronger global business operation, enhance the Company's cost efficiency, and improve operating margin to continue accelerating the growth in operating income and profitability that the Company saw in 2019.

