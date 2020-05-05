Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2020) - Spyder Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: SPDR) ("Spyder" or the "Company") and its wholly-owned associated applicants, The Green Spyder Inc. and Spyder Cannabis Subco Inc., is pleased to announce that it has received a licence from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis commission (the "AGLC") to open its first store in Calgary, Alberta. It is anticipated that the store, located at 104-58th Ave, SE, suite 140 Calgary, Alberta and operate as SPDR Cannabis, will open in the month of June. It will offer a full assortment of cannabis products from licenced producers.

"We are excited to open our first licenced cannabis store in Calgary, Alberta, a province which led the way in the rollout of the Canadian cannabis market. The store is ideally located in a busy hub of commercial retail establishments", said Daniel Pelchovitz Spyder's President & CEO. "We very much look forward to bringing the Spyder brand and retail experience focus to Calgary".

About Spyder Cannabis Inc.

Spyder is a Cannabis, Vape and CBD retailer that operates in jurisdictions where the products are federally legal in both Canada and the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a retailer involved in the development of three retail business units. The first is the sale of Cannabis products, the second is the sale of CBD in the United States only, the third is the sale of smoking cessation products in Ontario.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward- looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Spyder Cannabis Inc.

Dan Pelchovitz

President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1.888.504.7737

Email: corporate@spydercannabis.com

