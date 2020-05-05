FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Increases Dividend

NORWALK, Conn., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 7% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.72 per share to $0.77 per share.



The $0.05 per share increase marks the fifteenth consecutive year the Company has increased dividends, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to bring value to shareholders. The cash dividend will be paid on June 18, 2020, to holders of record of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on May 29, 2020.

