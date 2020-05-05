Wall Street Horizon Named to WealthTech100 List

Coincides with high demand for a new service better able to anticipate short-term single-equity volatility

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Wall Street Horizon, the leading provider of market-moving corporate event data, today announced it has been named to The WealthTech100 list of innovative data providers transforming the global institutional investment industry.

WealthTech100 recognizes solution providers for their innovative use of technology to solve significant industry problems. A panel of Fintech experts voted from a list of over 1,200 companies to select Wall Street Horizon.

"We are now delivering an exceptional level of unique and timely corporate event data tracking that stands alone in the industry," said David Francoeur, VP of Wall Street Horizon. "It's the gold standard for corporate event fundamental data."

The announcement comes in tandem with Wall Street Horizon's launch of a new DateBreaks service that offers additional metrics to help institutional traders and asset managers discover alpha and mitigate risk.

About Wall Street Horizon

Wall Street Horizon provides traders, portfolio managers, IROs, academics and others an ever-expanding set of forward-looking and historical corporate event datasets, including earnings dates, dividend dates, options expiration dates, splits, spinoffs and a wide variety of investor-related conferences. With access available via machine-readable feeds, the Enchilada web-based application and a growing network of channel partners, the company's data is widely recognized for its unmatched accuracy and timeliness. For more information, please visit https://www.wallstreethorizon.com/.

About WealthTech100

The WealthTech100 recognizes solution providers for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the investment value chain. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of over 1,200 companies produced by FinTech Global. A full list of the WealthTech100 can be found at www.WealthTech100.com.

Media Contact

Kathleen Ryan

Wall Street Horizon

kryan@wallstreethorizon.com

781.994.3500 x228

SOURCE: Wall Street Horizon

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588453/Wall-Street-Horizon-Named-to-WealthTech100-List